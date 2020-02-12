TCF National Bank Purchases 2,004 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TCF National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $169.40. 770,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,976. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $170.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average of $159.17.

