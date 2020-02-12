TCF National Bank Purchases 414 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCF National Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $339.00. 5,267,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,024. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.37 and its 200-day moving average is $309.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.10 and a 1-year high of $339.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.