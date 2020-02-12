TCF National Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCF National Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 58,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $168.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,095,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,949,615. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

