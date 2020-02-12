TCF National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCF National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,582,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,344,000 after purchasing an additional 387,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,762,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

