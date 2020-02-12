TCF National Bank Sells 10,081 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,300 shares of company stock worth $30,982,543 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. 4,730,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

