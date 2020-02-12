TCF National Bank Sells 1,052 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

TCF National Bank cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Cowen started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.45. 4,410,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,913. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.12. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

