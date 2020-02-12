TCF National Bank Sells 1,212 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

TCF National Bank cut its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.3% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after buying an additional 926,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,288,000 after buying an additional 901,305 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

