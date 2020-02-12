TCF National Bank Sells 2,601 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

TCF National Bank decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

SPG traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.17. 4,957,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

