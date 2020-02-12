TCF National Bank Sells 3,755 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TCF National Bank cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. 6,518,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,920,543. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.