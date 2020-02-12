TCF National Bank Sells 4,483 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,485,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

