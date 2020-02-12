TCF National Bank Sells 9,973 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

TCF National Bank lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after buying an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,349,000 after buying an additional 127,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,307,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,060,000 after buying an additional 119,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,075,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

MO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.40. 10,531,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684,511. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

