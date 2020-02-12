TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of AMTD opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.