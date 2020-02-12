Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.25 ($6.53).

Several research firms have issued reports on TED. HSBC dropped their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Panmure Gordon reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ted Baker to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

TED opened at GBX 290 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 342.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 582.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42. The company has a market cap of $129.24 million and a PE ratio of 111.54. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of GBX 219 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65).

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

