Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 447,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,558.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,047,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,640.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,532.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,698,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,808,105.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,035 shares of company stock worth $191,344. Corporate insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

TRC opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

