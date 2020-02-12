TELUS (TSE:T) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.60

Headlines about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news impact score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted TELUS’s ranking:

Get TELUS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

T traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,541. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a one year low of C$45.69 and a one year high of C$55.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.29.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.