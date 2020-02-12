Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lowered its holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tenaris by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 59,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. 1,654,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.23. Tenaris SA has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.