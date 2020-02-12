TERA Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $569,682.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $569,682.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TERA has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.03502374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00150580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002968 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

