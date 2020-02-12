Terra (LUNA) Trading 50.6% Higher Over Last Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Terra has a market cap of $88.00 million and $11.59 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002960 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.03571710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00248665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00144400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003048 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinone, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.