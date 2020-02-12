Terracoin Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $959,645.00 and $386.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,368.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.75 or 0.04546797 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00743060 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017069 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

