Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Tesla by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.41.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,673 shares of company stock worth $7,425,192. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.42 on Wednesday, hitting $764.96. 651,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,569,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $553.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.39. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.34, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

