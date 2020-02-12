Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $97.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $2,138,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $435,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,693 shares of company stock worth $9,042,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

