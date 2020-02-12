Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6-17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.55 EPS.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $257,561 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

