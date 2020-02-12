Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $13.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cfra from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

TEVA traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 52,569,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127,916. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $257,561. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

