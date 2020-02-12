Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Announces Earnings Results

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Textainer Group stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 17,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Textainer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

