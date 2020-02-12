TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.