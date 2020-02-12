Thar Token (THAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $463.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Thar Token has a total market cap of $95,710.00 and approximately $463.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thar Token has traded 49.5% higher against the dollar. One Thar Token token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001216 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thar Token Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token's total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,412 tokens. Thar Token's official website is thartoken.com. Thar Token's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

