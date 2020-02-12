The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) is Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. 9,178,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,697,771. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

