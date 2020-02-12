The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,178,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,697,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

