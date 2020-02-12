The Western Union Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,578 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,759% compared to the typical volume of 300 put options.

Shares of WU stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 485,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in The Western Union by 867.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 153,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 137,414 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 107,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Western Union by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.