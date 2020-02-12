THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0006

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $41,177.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.