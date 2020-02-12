Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of 1.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Thermal Energy International stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. 1,518,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermal Energy International has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00.

Get Thermal Energy International alerts:

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.