Thingschain (TIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $21,457.00 and approximately $3,551.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049209 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00068143 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00082618 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,434.78 or 1.00343205 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000652 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.