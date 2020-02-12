Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,043. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,160.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $507,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $184,003.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,089,103.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

