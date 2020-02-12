Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. 4,148,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

