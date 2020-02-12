Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,757,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,232 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.35% of Thomson Reuters worth $125,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $303,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 371.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 193,598 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 29.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.49. 9,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

