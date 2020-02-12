THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Cap of $16.59 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001204 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market capitalization of $16.59 million and approximately $885,154.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.03546574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00248650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00146585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,076,943 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. THORChain's official website is thorchain.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

