Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $60,114.00 and $75,657.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00786592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

