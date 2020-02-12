Thrive Token (THRT) Market Cap Reaches $359,997.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $359,997.00 and approximately $7,960.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

