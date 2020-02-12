Thunder Token (TT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.81 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Upbit and Hotbit. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $38.85 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.93 or 0.06048882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00120747 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

