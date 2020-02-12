Tierion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Tierion has a total market cap of $27.00 million and $1.15 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tierion has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Liqui and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

