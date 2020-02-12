Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.62.

TIF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $11,106,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TIF opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

