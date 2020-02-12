Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Update

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Yerrington sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $149,750.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,702.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $285,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $855,251. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 747.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 233,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 684,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,090 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $232.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

