Time New Bank (TNB) Hits Market Cap of $8.12 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, C2CX, BigONE and Bibox. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $8.12 million and $1.43 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.03571710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00248665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00144400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, C2CX, OTCBTC, BigONE, Bibox, OKEx, Hotbit, DragonEX, CoinBene, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.