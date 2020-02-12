Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $648,209.00 and approximately $147.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003255 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

