Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of TITN stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 2.40. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1,383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.