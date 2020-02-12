Tivity Health (TVTY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Tivity Health to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tivity Health to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

