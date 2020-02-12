TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 2.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.20% of TJX Companies worth $883,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,972 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 879,798 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,654,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 91,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

