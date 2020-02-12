TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$129.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on X. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$128.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$125.00.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$117.72. The company had a trading volume of 178,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,958. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$80.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$113.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 24.63.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

