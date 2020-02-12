TokenPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111,303.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $111,303.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049411 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00068237 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001033 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00082618 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,415.74 or 1.00400972 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000653 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,887,335 coins and its circulating supply is 16,686,080 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

