TOKPIE Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $90,006.00 and approximately $238.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,519,336 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

